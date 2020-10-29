Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend after winter blast

El Paso started to slowly warm to the 50s Wednesday afternoon as the winter storm system that brought us snow moved out of our area.

This warming trend will continue through much of this workweek and through much of next week as a high pressure system begins to settle in.

A weak cold front is expected Sunday, producing windy conditions and dropping afternoon highs to the upper 60s. This will be short lived as afternoon highs climb back to the low 70s.

Even though we expect to slowly warm, afternoon highs will stay below average for this time of the year (74°) through Monday of next week. After that, afternoon highs will begin to flirt with 80 degree weather.

