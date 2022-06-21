EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see a slow warming and dry trend for the remainder of the week after very active weather days Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to slowly warm to the low 90s for the rest of the workweek with no rain chances.

Slight chances of rain return Sunday, with better rain chances Monday. Monday’s possible rain chances could produce additional flooding around the area so make sure to get your sandbags ready this week.

Rain chances are expected to stick around through much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

