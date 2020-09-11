Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warm-up through the weekend

El Paso broke another record Thursday afternoon, as we saw the coolest afternoon high registered on this date of 65°.

This broke the previous record of 73° set in 1929.

Now, we are on a slow warming trend, that is expected to heat us to the upper 80s this weekend.

Rain chances will linger in our forecast with very slight rain chances Friday through Monday.

Afternoon highs are expected to hit the low 90s Thursday through Saturday of next week.

Stay safe and stay weather aware on KTSM 9 News on air and online.