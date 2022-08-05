El Paso is expecting a slight chance for an isolated storm Saturday, with slightly better rain chances Sunday.

Forecast for 08/05/2022

Triple digits are expected to continue Saturday, before “cooling” to the upper 90s Sunday.

Sunday would end our 5 day streak of triple digit highs.

Rain chances are expected to increase Monday and Tuesday of next week, with highs staying in the mid to upper 90s throughout much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

