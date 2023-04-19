EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Expect slightly cooler weather for the end of the week as an upper wave moves in.

Winds picked up Wednesday, ahead of a cold front moving in, which is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 80s.

A high pressure system will then take over this weekend, producing beautiful weather Saturday and Sunday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 04/19/2023

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.