EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Expect slightly cooler weather for the end of the week as an upper wave moves in.
Winds picked up Wednesday, ahead of a cold front moving in, which is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 80s.
A high pressure system will then take over this weekend, producing beautiful weather Saturday and Sunday.
Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:
