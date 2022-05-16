EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see a slight “cool down” after registering the first 100-degree temperature of the year Monday.

Forecast for 05/16/2022

An upper wave will move through the area, dropping afternoon highs to the mid 90s Tuesday through much of next week with occasional breezy conditions.

The next big wind maker is expected to arrive Friday into Saturday, as a cold front moves through the area.

This is also expected to produce a slight chance for rain Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 90s Friday, upper 80s Saturday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

