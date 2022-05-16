EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see a slight “cool down” after registering the first 100-degree temperature of the year Monday.
An upper wave will move through the area, dropping afternoon highs to the mid 90s Tuesday through much of next week with occasional breezy conditions.
The next big wind maker is expected to arrive Friday into Saturday, as a cold front moves through the area.
This is also expected to produce a slight chance for rain Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 90s Friday, upper 80s Saturday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- EPFD battles Northwest mobile home fire
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slightly cooler next few days
- Texas runoff face-off: GOP, Democratic Attorney General candidates vie for Paxton’s seat
- Wichita Falls veteran awarded honorary HS diploma 79 years later
- ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ actress Maggie Peterson passes away at 81
- Johnny Cash springs a leak after Arkansas water tower vandalized
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.