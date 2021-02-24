Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slight cool down Friday

El Paso will continue to see warm weather before our next cold front brings a slight cool down Friday.

Forecast for 02/24/2021

This front will produce breezy to windy conditions Thursday and the cool air will filter in Friday, bringing temperatures down to the upper 60s.

Temperatures are expected to once again rise to the 70s this weekend, before a stronger cold front arrives Sunday into Monday.

This cold front will produce breezy to windy conditions Sunday and drop afternoon highs to the low 60s Monday.

Afternoon highs are expected to quickly rebound to the mid 70s by Thursday of next week.

