El Paso topped out in the low 70s Thursday afternoon, with wind gusts reaching near 40 mph, all thanks to a passing cold front.

Afternoon highs will drop to the 60 Friday and Saturday, before quickly rebounding to the 70s Sunday through the beginning of next week.

The next cold front is expected Wednesday into Thursday of next week, dropping temperatures to the low 50s by Friday afternoon.

Forecast for 02/04/2021

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.