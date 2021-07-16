Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slight chance for rain this weekend

El Paso is expecting a hot and humid afternoon as we continue to see moisture present in our area.
Storm chances will be slim, but that doesn’t mean you should count them out.
There is a chance we could see an isolated storm over parts of El Paso, capable of producing heavy rainfall, so just be mindful of that and keep an eye on the sky.
Better rain chances return next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
