Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slight chance for rain continues this week

El Paso saw some rain Wednesday afternoon, and it once again expects a slight chance for rain this week.
More moisture returns to our area next week, producing the possibility of heavy rainfall and more widespread storms.
This increase in rain chances will allow for afternoon highs to stay in the low 90s for much forecast period.
Make sure you are getting sandbags as the threat of flooding will continue to remain high.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
