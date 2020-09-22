Exclusive 9 day forecast: Several weather changes for first week of fall

El Paso hit 90° Monday afternoon and it looks like the heat is expected to stick around throughout much of this workweek.

A high pressure system will take over the region, allowing afternoon highs to hit the low 90s, possibly heating to near record highs Friday and Saturday of this week.

An upper wave moves into our area Wednesday afternoon, which could help produce slight chances for rain both Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front is expected to arrive next week.

This cold front will not only cool afternoon highs to the mid 80s, but it is also expected to produce strong winds and possible rain chances Monday through Wednesday of next week.

