Exclusive 9 day forecast: Several back to back cold fronts tracking our way

El Paso is expecting several back to back cold fronts this week, with the first one arriving Sunday afternoon.

Strong winds overtook the city, producing chilly conditions Sunday evening.

Breezy conditions will continue through Monday afternoon, before the next cold front arrives Tuesday.

This will produce strong winds Tuesday, and drop afternoon highs to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to have pleasant weather, with calm winds and warm afternoon highs.

The next and much stronger cold front is expected Friday, producing breezy conditions and dropping afternoon highs to the 50s on Saturday.

As of now, precipitation chances are very limited for El Paso Saturday morning.

