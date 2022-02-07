El Paso is expected to have calm and seasonal weather before a series of cold fronts move through the area.
The first cold front is expected to arrive Thursday. This cold front is forecast to produce breezy and gusty conditions Thursday afternoon, without dropping afternoon highs.
The second cold front is expected this weekend, producing windy conditions Saturday with a drop in temperatures that afternoon.
The third cold front is expected next week. This one is expected to produce windy conditions next Tuesday, helping afternoon highs top out in the 70s. The cold air is then expected to filter in Wednesday, dropping afternoon highs closer to seasonal.
For Super Bowl Sunday, expect pleasant weather conditions with seasonal conditions. Valentine’s Day is also expected to be rather pleasant with calm conditions and warm afternoon highs.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Azteca gang members convicted in 2010 murder case involving U.S. Consulate employee
- Second half surge fuels North Texas in 66-58 win over UTEP
- Furious UTEP rally comes up short in 68-65 loss at La Tech
- Felony, misdemeanor cases took sharp decline in 2021
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Series of cold fronts headed our way