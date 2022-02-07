El Paso is expected to have calm and seasonal weather before a series of cold fronts move through the area.

Forecast for 02/07/2022

The first cold front is expected to arrive Thursday. This cold front is forecast to produce breezy and gusty conditions Thursday afternoon, without dropping afternoon highs.

The second cold front is expected this weekend, producing windy conditions Saturday with a drop in temperatures that afternoon.

The third cold front is expected next week. This one is expected to produce windy conditions next Tuesday, helping afternoon highs top out in the 70s. The cold air is then expected to filter in Wednesday, dropping afternoon highs closer to seasonal.

For Super Bowl Sunday, expect pleasant weather conditions with seasonal conditions. Valentine’s Day is also expected to be rather pleasant with calm conditions and warm afternoon highs.

