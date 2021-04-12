Exclusive 9 day forecast: Series of cold fronts expected this workweek

El Paso is about to see back to back cold fronts this week, eventually dropping afternoon highs to the upper 60s.

Forecast for 04/12/2021

The first cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 80s Tuesday. Winds are expected to be breezy to occasionally gusty.

The second cold front is expected to produce strong winds Thursday, with a slight chance of rain that afternoon. Afternoon highs are forecast to drop to the upper 70s Friday.

The third cold front is expected to produce gusty conditions Friday and drop afternoon highs to the upper 60s this coming weekend!

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: