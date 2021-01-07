Exclusive 9 day forecast: Second cold front expected this weekend

El Paso topped out in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon, after a cold front moved through the region.

The cold air will continue to filter in and keep afternoon highs in the low 60s through Saturday, before the next cold front arrives.

The second cold front is expected to produce windy conditions Saturday and drop afternoon highs to the low 50s Sunday through the beginning of next week.

A slow warming trend will then take over Tuesday through much of next week.

