Exclusive 9 day forecast: Seasonal weekend, near record heat next week

El Paso will experience another breezy afternoon, before winds subside for the weekend and temperatures slowly warm.

Forecast for 03/04/2021

Temperatures will be seasonal Saturday, before slowly warming to the low 70s Sunday.

As a high pressure system settles over our area, temperatures will warm to the 80s, nearing record heat next week!

We haven’t seen record highs since November of last year.

Our next big wind event is expected next week.

