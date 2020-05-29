Exclusive 9 day forecast: Seasonal weather through the weekend

After hitting triple digit heat Thursday, we are expecting to dip to near seasonal afternoon highs Friday.

The cold front moved through El Paso late Thursday, producing strong winds and rain showers across the Borderland area.

Winds and rain chances will subside overnight Friday, giving way to a few clouds in the sky and highs in the low 90s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s this coming weekend, before our next cold front arrives Monday into Tuesday, increasing storm chances across the region.

Highs will warm to near triple digit highs once again by the end of next week.