EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold front expected to arrive Thursday is expected to drop afternoon highs to the upper 60s, which is quite seasonal for El Paso.

Forecast for 11/09/2022

These “cooler” temperatures are expected to stick around for the rest of the workweek and last through the weekend.

A series of cold fronts are expected next week, which could drop our afternoon highs to the upper 50s.

