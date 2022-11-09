EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold front expected to arrive Thursday is expected to drop afternoon highs to the upper 60s, which is quite seasonal for El Paso.
These “cooler” temperatures are expected to stick around for the rest of the workweek and last through the weekend.
A series of cold fronts are expected next week, which could drop our afternoon highs to the upper 50s.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
