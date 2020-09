El Paso saw its second day of 90 degree weather Thursday, but that pattern will soon come an end.

Afternoon highs will slightly dip to the upper 80s Friday, as easterly winds will help keep us from warming too much.

This will be the pattern for the next several days.

For now, the high pressure system building over our area will continue to keep rain chances limited and our skies hazy from the deadly wildfires from California.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.