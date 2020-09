El Paso saw afternoon highs in the upper 70s, but the cool weather is coming to an end.

Afternoon highs will begin to warm and we will see seasonal afternoon highs (89°) both Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance for rain.

Afternoon highs will hit the low 90s Thursday through the weekend of next week.

It looks like our overnight lows are also starting to warm, with lows in the 60s all next week.

