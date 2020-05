Afternoon highs once again hit the upper 90s Tuesday afternoon, but “cooler” weather is on the way.

The high pressure system that took hold of the Borderland area, producing triple digit heat earlier this week, will finally move north and loosen its grip.

Afternoon highs will be able to “cool” down to the low 90s and upper 80s through the rest of the week. Rain chances will be non existent through the weekend.

Calm and warm weather will continue to prevail for the next 9 days.