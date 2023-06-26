EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is seeing its hottest temperature so far this year at 110° registered Monday afternoon.

El Paso will remain under an Excessive heat warning through Tuesday, as we expect another round of 110 degree temperature.

This would mark the 11th consecutive day of triple digit highs and this streak will continue this week.

There is a chance we could see a repeat Tuesday, before rain chances make a comeback in our 9 day forecast.

Moisture will begin to stream in Wednesday, increasing rain chances this week.

This means a “cool down” is coming, with highs finally dipping below the triple digit mark.

You can expect the end of this long triple digit streak to end as we enter the first week of July.

