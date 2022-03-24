El Paso is expecting near record heat this weekend as a high pressure system continues to strengthen over our area.

Forecast for 03/24/2022

Our best day to near record highs would be Sunday, with a forecast high of 86 degrees.

Forecast for 03/24/2022

A cold front is then expected to see move through next week, dropping afternoon highs to the low 70s Tuesday and produce strong winds.

Temperatures are expected to warm back to seasonal by Thursday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: