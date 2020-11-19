Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record highs this week, followed by a slight cool down next week

Near record heat was registered in El Paso Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures topped out at 80 degrees, which neared the record of 81 degrees set in 1942.

El Paso is expected to break record heat Thursday and Friday, before a backdoor cold front begins to near the area Saturday, and cool afternoon highs to the low 70s Sunday, mid 60s Monday.

This backdoor cold front is expected to produce windy conditions Sunday and breezy conditions Monday, before winds calm and temperatures slowly begin to warm to the 70s Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Another cold front is expected to impact the Borderland area Friday of next week, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines