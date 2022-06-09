El Paso is expected to be under a heat advisory Friday through Sunday.

Forecast for 06/09/2022

This means afternoon highs are expected to top out at or above 105 degrees with overnight lows at or above 75 degrees.

The heat advisory could very well be extended to Monday as the heat continues.

Rain chances are gone for now, but are expected to return Wednesday of next week.

A very slight relief is in sight next week, when we expect to drop to the upper 90s.

Don’t forget to keep your furry friends cool during this heat wave. Provide them plenty of water and shade.

