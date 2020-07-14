Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat set Monday

A hot start to the week as afternoon highs hit 110° Monday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 108° for El Paso, and becoming the hottest afternoon high so far in 2020.

A heat advisory is still in effect, and is expected to lift Wednesday at 6am.

This means afternoon highs are expected to hit 105° or warmer through Tuesday.

Triple digits will continue in our forecast through the rest of the workweek, and slowly begin to “cool” to the upper 90s Monday of next week.

Rain chances are expected to slowly pick up Tuesday and stick with us through the weekend, so anticipate an isolated storm every day this week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.