Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat Friday, strong cold front Monday

El Paso registered 93 degrees Wednesday afternoon, staying 3 degrees shy from the record set back in 1979.

The high pressure system that has brought us summer like weather will continue to take hold of the region through Saturday.

A cold front will then begin to push through Sunday and cool temperatures on Monday.

Strong winds are expected Sunday afternoon, with highs in the low 80s Monday through much of next week.

The next cold front after that is expected Friday of next week, which could increase our cloud cover and drop afternoon highs to the upper 70s.

