Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat Friday, followed by two cold fronts next week

El Paso hit 93 degrees Thursday, staying shy two degrees from the record high set back in 1979.

We expect to break record heat Friday and match the record high on Saturday, as a high pressure system continues to take over the region.

The good news is a backdoor cold front is expected to dive into our region Sunday into Monday, producing windy conditions Sunday, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Thursday.

A second cold front is expected to arrive Thursday into Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 70s Friday and Saturday of next week.

Hello Fall!

