Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat for the first week of fall

El Paso registered 96° at the airport, matching record highs.

This puts us 10° above average for this time of the year.

Unfortunately, near record highs continue Thursday, with record highs Friday through Sunday as a high pressure system takes over the Borderland area.

The good news is a strong backdoor cold front moves in next week, dropping afternoon highs to the mid 80s Tuesday.

El Paso is expected to see a 10° drop Monday into Tuesday, before highs drop to the low 80s Wednesday through Thursday.

Besides the nice cool down, strong winds are also expected next week. We could see a wind advisory issued for Tuesday of next week, before winds slowly begin to die down Wednesday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.