Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat for much of this workweek

El Paso stayed a couple of degrees below the record high of 92 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, this heat is here to stay.

A high pressure system once again takes over the region and warms us to record heat Monday through Wednesday.

The first cold front is expected to arrive Saturday, producing breezy conditions Friday and Saturday and dropping afternoon highs to the mid 80s.

The second cold front moves in Sunday into Monday producing windy conditions both days and dropping afternoon highs to the upper 70s Monday and low 70s Tuesday.

