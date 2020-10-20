Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat followed by two cold fronts

El Paso set a new record high of 90 degrees Monday afternoon, staying more than 10 degrees above average.

More record heat is in the forecast through Thursday, before two cold fronts track our way.

The first cold front is expected to produce breezy conditions Thursday and Friday, as it is expected to arrive Friday.

This cold front is expected to only drop afternoon highs to the low 80s Friday afternoon.

The second cold front is expected to arrive Monday, producing windy conditions Sunday through Tuesday.

Unlike the first cold front, this one is expected to drop afternoon highs to the upper 70s Monday, then low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

