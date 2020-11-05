Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat followed by a strong cold front

Record heat is expected Thursday, as we anticipate to break the previous record of 82 degrees.

Highs will then dip to the low 80s Friday and Saturday, before cooling to the 70s Sunday and Monday, as a strong cold front moves through.

This cold front is expected to produce windy conditions Saturday through Monday, before winds ease up Tuesday. There is a slight chance for rain Saturday afternoon as the cold front begins to move through the Borderland area.

Forecast afternoon temperatures for Tuesday are not expected to make it out of the low 60s.

Temperatures will slowly warm to the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday of next week, before another cold front hits.

