Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat followed by a big cool down

El Paso saw Thursday afternoon temperatures reach 96°, just one degree shy from the record on this date.

Starting Friday through Sunday, afternoon temperatures are expected to break record highs.

This heat is thanks to a strong high pressure system that has settled over the Borderland region.

It will soon retreat east, allowing for a strong backdoor cold front to dive to our area, dropping afternoon highs to the mid 80s Monday.

This front will not only create a nice cool down, it will also produce strong winds.

This won’t be the only cold front we anticipate. In fact, our next cold front is expected to cool afternoon highs to the low 80s Thursday, and then the third cold front is expected to move in Saturday of next weekend.

It looks like fall weather is finally making a comeback!

