Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat expected Thursday before a cold front arrives

El Paso saw near seasonal temperatures Monday afternoon and soon we expect near record heat.

Perfect weather is expected on Election Day, (tomorrow) as highs are forecast in the upper 70s with calm winds.

Starting Wednesday, we expect highs to climb to the 80s. It’s not until Thursday that we expect to break record heat and possibly match record highs Friday.

A cold front is expected to slowly arrive Saturday, dropping afternoon highs to the 70s Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 60s Monday through much of next week.

Strong winds are expected Saturday through Monday of next week.

