Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat expected this weekend

El Paso stayed below 105°, temperatures needed for a heat advisory, and below the record high, however, it still felt hot and humid across the city.

The high pressure system that continues to bring triple digits to our area will produce record heat this weekend, more specifically, on Saturday.

Afternoon highs will stay above the 100° mark through Sunday, before dropping to the upper 90s.

El Paso has seen 49 days of triple digit heat and we could see 5 days of 100° or warmer these next 9 days.

By the time summer is over, 2020 could rank in at 2nd place for the most days of triple digit heat, which currently stands at 55 days. First place goes to 1994 with 62 days.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.