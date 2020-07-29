Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat expected this week

El Paso topped out near triple digit heat Tuesday afternoon, but soon we expect to see record heat.

Triple digits return Wednesday, and we expect to break record highs Thursday, with a forecast high of 104°. The record was set back in 1980 at 103­°.

Rain chances will also become very limited through Thursday, before increasing Friday through the weekend.

Highs are expected to flirt with the century mark Saturday through much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.