Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat expected this week before a cold front hits

El Paso topped out in the 80s Tuesday afternoon, staying 2 degrees shy from the record high of 82 degrees.

We will soon match record heat Wednesday, and then break record highs Thursday and possibly Friday.

This is all thanks to a strong high pressure system that has settled right over the Borderland area.

A cold front is expected to move in Sunday, producing windy conditions that afternoon, and dropping afternoon highs to the upper 60s.

Cold air will then filter in and drop afternoon highs to the low 60s Monday.

Temperatures will slowly warm to the low 70s by the end of next week.

