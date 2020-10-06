Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat expected this week

El Paso registered 92 degrees on Monday, staying 4 degrees shy from the record set back in 1994.

The heat will continue this week, as a high pressure system is expected to take over the region.

This is what is going to help us get close to record heat Tuesday and break record highs Friday and Saturday.

A cold front is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday, producing windy conditions both days and cooling afternoon highs to the low 80s Monday through much of next week.

