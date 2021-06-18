Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat expected for Father’s Day

El Paso is expecting to see highs breaking record heat Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day.

Forecast for 06/18/2021

Highs are expected to stay above 105 degrees with overnight lows expected above 75 degrees Sunday through at least Monday, prompting a heat advisory for those two days.

Record heat expected Sunday.

Thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area.

The cold front is expected to cool afternoon highs by about 5 degrees Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to quickly rebound to 105 degrees by Friday of next week.

