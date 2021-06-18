Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat expected for Father’s Day

El Paso is expecting to see highs breaking record heat Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day.
Highs are expected to stay above 105 degrees with overnight lows expected above 75 degrees Sunday through at least Monday, prompting a heat advisory for those two days.
Thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area.
The cold front is expected to cool afternoon highs by about 5 degrees Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to quickly rebound to 105 degrees by Friday of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines: