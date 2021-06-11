Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat and rain chances this weekend

El Paso is expecting to break record highs Saturday, as moisture slowly makes its way back into the region.

Forecast for 06/11/2021

This extra moisture will allow afternoon highs to slowly drop to below record heat Sunday through much of next week.

A heat advisory is expected to stay in effect through Sunday at midnight.

Make sure to keep hydrated and cool throughout the afternoon, and make sure your pets have plenty of water and shade if they are outside.

We could see a “cool down” Thursday of next week as temperatures drop to the upper 90s.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

