Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record breaking heat to continue through the weekend

El Paso set a record high Friday of 97 degrees, beating the record high of 96 degrees set back in 1992.

The record breaking heat continues through the weekend as a high pressure system stalls right over the Western part of the United States.

Expect highs to continue to hover in the upper 90s Saturday through Tuesday of next week.

We expect to either match or break record highs each of these days.

A storm system will move into our area Wednesday, producing a possible isolated thunderstorm through Thursday.

Highs will cool to the upper 80s Friday through Sunday of next week, thanks to this particular storm system.