El Paso saw rain Thursday evening and rain chances are expected to continue through the weekend.
A low-pressure system from the west is slowly moving east, pumping moisture into our area from the Pacific.
This is what is expected to help bring temperatures to the low 80s Friday, while we see seasonal temperatures this weekend.
We expect fall like weather much of next week as temperatures stay in the low 80s.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Burges, Chapin, Pebble Hills score big Thursday night wins
- Steady decline in child illnesses across El Paso
- New Mexico COVID-19 update: 725 new cases, totaling 248,075
- Is it safe to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances to continue through the weekend