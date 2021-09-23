Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances to continue through the weekend

El Paso saw rain Thursday evening and rain chances are expected to continue through the weekend.

Forecast for 09/23/2021

A low-pressure system from the west is slowly moving east, pumping moisture into our area from the Pacific.

This is what is expected to help bring temperatures to the low 80s Friday, while we see seasonal temperatures this weekend.

We expect fall like weather much of next week as temperatures stay in the low 80s.

