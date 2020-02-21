Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return

As promised, we had strong winds Thursday afternoon, with a chill to the air as a cold front moved in.

The cold air will linger in our region, allowing us to cool down to the low 40s Friday afternoon.

Rain chances will also kick in Friday evening, with better rain chances Saturday afternoon.

Highs will begin to warm up Saturday, with a slight cool down as our next wave moves in Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, get ready for another windy afternoon Sunday afternoon, before we clear out and warm up just in time for the beginning of next week!