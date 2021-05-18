Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return Wednesday

El Paso is expecting an increase in cloud cover, which could lead to slight chances for rain Wednesday afternoon.

Forecast for 05/18/2021

If we do get an isolated storm to form, the biggest threat would be lightning and strong outflow winds.

Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the 90s Wednesday through the weekend.

Better rain chances are expected Saturday and Sunday, with the possibility of strong storms, capable of producing small hail.

We expect a slight cool down Monday, but afternoon highs are expected to quickly rebound to the 90s Tuesday through much of the following workweek.

