Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return to the forecast

Triple digit heat on the way, before our next cold front hits.

The timing of this cold front is crucial to understanding the forecast high for tomorrow. If it arrives a couple of hours earlier, our afternoon high will top out in the mid 90s.

For now, it looks like we will hit triple digits Thursday, before the cold air begins to spill in. Even after the backdoor cold front arrives, it really won’t produce too much of a significant change.

There will be a slight chance for rain Thursday evening, along with borderline windy conditions.

Afternoon highs will cool to the low 90s Friday, before warming up to the mid 90s Saturday through the beginning of next week.

Our next storm system arrives Monday, giving us better rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.