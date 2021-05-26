Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return to the forecast

Not only are we expecting the hottest weekend so far this year, we are also adding rain chances to the mix.

Forecast for 05/26/2021

We are expecting our first possible 100 degree mark Saturday, followed by rain chances Sunday.

If you have outdoor plans Monday, don’t worry. We expect slightly cooler and drier weather Monday afternoon.

The next storm system is expected Tuesday, with rain chances lasting through Thursday of next week.

