EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready for an active workweek weather-wise as rain chances return.

Forecast for 10/02/2022

A low pressure system will pump moisture into our area through much of next week, sparking storms each day through at least Thursday.

Monday is expected to be the driest day next week with a slight chance for isolated storms.

Possible storms are not expected to become severe, but some could produce heavy rainfall.

Thanks to the increase in rain chances, temperatures are expected to be slightly below normal going into next weekend.

