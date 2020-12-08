Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return this Thursday

El Paso will continue to expect mild and calm weather for the next couple of days, before a strong storm system moves through the Borderland area.

This storm system will be accompanied by a cold front, which will help produce rain chances, strong winds and cooler weather Thursday.

Another push of cold air will help afternoon highs dip to the upper 50s this weekend. Expect a few breezy days next week as another cold front is expected to move through the area.

