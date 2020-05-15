Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances next week

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the low 90s Friday, before heating up to the mid 90s this weekend.

Moisture will begin to stream into the area, increasing our rain chances next week.

Expect to see a slight chance for an isolated storm in El Paso Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

We will have a slight increase in moisture, heat and instability in the form of a cold front. These ingredients will come together to give us a chance for storms.

Highs are expected to heat up close to triple digit highs Monday, before a cold front moves in Tuesday, cooling us to the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday.

Stay cool and safe.