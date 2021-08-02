Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances linger through Tuesday, before drying out

El Paso didn’t see much rain Monday, and will hold on to the lingering moisture for one more day of possible rain chances before drying out.

Forecast for 08/02/2021

A cold front moved in Sunday into Monday, cooling afternoon highs to the upper 80s and increasing rain chances.

A high pressure system will take over as early as Wednesday and lasting through the weekend, warming afternoon highs to the mid 90s and limiting rain chances around the region.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: